In this Aug. 3, 2007, file photo, magic mushrooms are seen in a grow room at the Procare farm in Hazerswoude, central Netherlands. The Supreme Court of Canada has restored the acquittal of a Calgary man who attacked a woman while he was high on magic mushrooms. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Peter Dejong

In this Aug. 3, 2007, file photo, magic mushrooms are seen in a grow room at the Procare farm in Hazerswoude, central Netherlands. The Supreme Court of Canada has restored the acquittal of a Calgary man who attacked a woman while he was high on magic mushrooms. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Peter Dejong

Supreme Court restores man’s acquittal for magic mushroom-fuelled attack

Court ruled the section of the Criminal Code in question as unconstitutional

Canada’s highest court has restored the acquittal of a Calgary man who consumed alcohol and magic mushrooms and then violently attacked a woman while in a state of extreme intoxication.

The Supreme Court rendered judgments today for three cases that considered whether people who commit certain violent crimes can use the defence of automatism⁠ — a state of extreme intoxication to the point where they lost control of themselves.

Justice Nicholas Kasirer, who wrote the unanimous decision, says the section of the Criminal Code that barred the use of this defence for certain acts is unconstitutional.

Kasirer says the use of the Criminal Code section violated the Charter because a person’s decision to become intoxicated does not mean they intended to commit a violent offence.

The Charter was also violated because an accused could be convicted without the prosecution having to prove the person was willing or meant to commit the act.

The court also says that Parliament may want to enact a law to hold extremely intoxicated people accountable for violent crimes, to protect vulnerable victims, particularly women and children.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Alberta man who took magic mushrooms found not guilty of assaulting professor

DrugsLaw and justicemental health

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Meeting set regarding Weir Minerals’ request to increase emissions in South Surrey
Next story
‘Monumental’ garage-estate sale in Surrey to help Ukrainian refugees

Just Posted

A public meeting regarding amendments sought to Weir Minerals’ air-quality permit in South Surrey has been set for May 26, 2022. (File photo)
Meeting set regarding Weir Minerals’ request to increase emissions in South Surrey

A view of some items for sale at Elim’s 2019 ‘garage’ estate sale. (Submitted photo)
‘Monumental’ garage-estate sale in Surrey to help Ukrainian refugees

Surrey Coun. and mayoral candidate Brenda Locke and Surrey Mayor and mayoral candidate Doug McCallum. (File photos: Lauren Collins)
Surrey Mayor brings back vote to defeat motion related to his public mischief charge

Crystal Lee Mattie, 37, was last seen near Binnie Lane and Grosvenor Road. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Surrey RCMP seek help locating woman last seen April 28