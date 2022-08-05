Surrey aims for ‘diverse offering’ of housing in Bolivar Heights, Green Timbers

City staff have been working on land use plan for two years

Surrey city council gave final approval to a bylaw designed to “ensure consistency” and “strengthen alignment” between the Official Community Plan and City Centre Plan with the aim supporting a “diverse offering” of housing, public amenities and job opportunities in Bolivar Heights and Green Timbers.

Nobody spoke to the matter at a public hearing on July 25, after which council voted on it with Coun. Steven Pettigrew opposed.

City staff have been working on the land use plan for two years.

Bolivar Heights District is roughly 69 hectares and contains the northeast section of Surrey’s city centre while the Green Timbers District forms the southeast section of Surrey’s city centre and is approximately 82 hectares.

This predominantly single-family-residence neighbourhood, according to a corporate report, has been “re-envisioned as an evolving urban neighbourhood supporting Surrey’s vibrant and bustling city centre” that will feature low-rise apartments and townhouses “that support families and residents of all ages” centred on a “new urban, mixed-use village, offering a variety of shops and services.”

The vision is for three new parks, in addition to Grosvenor Park, Antrim Park and other amenities to be within a short walking distance for residents.

Meantime, the city’s updated vision for the Green Timbers District includes a precinct comprised of residential towers, shops and services around the planned 140 Street station with increased density proposed along 100 Avenue west of the BC Hydro Transmission Corridor.

A new park is proposed for between 94 Avenue and 94A Avenue at 139A Street, in addition to a future park on 102 Avenue at 137A Street and proposed additions to the Quibble Creek and Green Timbers Greenways.



