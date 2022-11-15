The RCMP logo outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Surrey approves police dispatch service agreement with White Rock

Call centre help has been on monthly contract since last agreement expired

Surrey has approved a five-year service agreement with White Rock for its Police Operational Communications Centre (OCC) to provide dispatch services and related after hours services for White Rock RCMP.

The agreement was unanimously endorsed by Surrey council at its Nov. 14 meeting.

The OCC, which is under the command of Surrey RCMP, receives calls for police services and dispatches officers in response to the calls.

Since 2010, the OCC has provided these services for White Rock RCMP. The agreement was renewed for two years in 2020, but since it expired the services have been provided contractually on a month-to-month basis awaiting a new service agreement.

The new five-year agreement was requested by White Rock in November of 2021; a corporate report to Surrey council from community services general manager Terry Waterhouse noted Surrey RCMP has no concerns with providing the services, and recommended approving the agreement.


City of SurreyCity of White RockRCMP

