Surrey-based non-profit raising money for Canadian Mental Health Association

An ’80s-night charity event is coming to Cloverdale.

Unfortunately, the event at the Museum of Surrey is already sold out, but organizers hope to raise more awareness about their cause in an effort to raise even more funds.

Kelley Chalmers, special events director for the new non-profit Making Tomorrow Better (MTB), said they plan to do one fundraising event each year.

“This will be our inaugural event and it’s going to be amazing,” Chalmers said in an email to the Cloverdale Reporter. “The community has really come together and we are really excited.”

The Surrey-based non-profit chose the Canadian Mental Health Association, BC Division, as the first charity to benefit from their fundraising efforts.

“Throughout the pandemic, our bubble of six families and friends and I came to realize that each one of our families have members that are desperately struggling with mental health Issues,” Chalmers said in a press release about the event and MTB. “Some are sadly very serious and life altering.”

Chalmers said her volunteer-based charity has only on focus: helping the community.

“We want to create awareness for mental health issues and, through awareness, acceptance for our families and yours too.”

Chalmer said MTB is very thankful to the 150 businesses that supported their fundraiser through donations of gift cards, prizes, and silent auctions items.

Even though the ’80s night dance party and silent auction at the museum is sold out, Chalmers said anyone who wishes to donate can visit canadahelps.org.

“All proceeds go to the Mental Health Association of BC.”

As of May 30, donations topped $6,000 of a $5,000 goal. The fundraising page at canadahelps.org will remain open until June 12.

“Your support is appreciated.”

For more info, visit makingtomorrowbetter.org.



