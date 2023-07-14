Surrey Board of Trade anxious about dock strike’s residual damage to local businesses

The Surrey Board of Trade is anxious about residual damage to Surrey businesses despite the dock workers’ 13-day strike having ended with a tentative agreement reached Thursday morning.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union and BC Maritime Employers Association arrived at a tentative agreement on July 13 with both sides accepting terms of settlement presented by federal mediators yet to be publicly revealed

Jasroop Gosal, Surrey Board of Trade’s policy and research manager, noted Friday morning that ratification has yet to occur. Asked if the board is aware of any Surrey businesses that have been irreparably damaged as a result of the strike, Gosal replied, “Irreparably? No, but there are members that have been impacted as a result of products not being able to come in, furniture and things like that.”

He added the effects of the strike will “absolutely” continue for some time. “The relationships between international suppliers and purchasers has also been deeply impacted as a result of this strike and Canada’s reputation on the global market as well,” Gosal told the Now-Leader.

Jasroop Gosal, Surrey Board of Trade’s policy and research manager. (Submitted photo)

The Surrey Board of Trade also issued a press release Friday indicating that while it is “pleased” the tentative four-year deal has been reached, the strike’s impact was “significant.” Gosal noted it “will still affect businesses and consumers as the market reacts.

“We look forward to the resumption of operations as soon as possible,” he said. “We hope that the government of Canada will work with the business community to repair the international relationships and Canada’s reputation that have been damaged.”

Ken Hardie, Liberal MP for Fleetwood-Port Kells, told the Now-Leader that the “situation is the world needs what we sell, and we certainly welcome what the world sells to us, so it’s a matter that we basically need to mend fences. But generally speaking, we’re pretty solid.”

Hardie said the government generally tries to “tread the line” between maintaining the trade network and allowing goods to come into the country while at the same time respecting the collective bargaining process.

Ken Hardie, Liberal MP for Fleetwood-Port Kells. (Submitted photo)

“We have ordered back to work in the past, but it’s not the preferred way,” he said. “I think it’s become well known that we’ll be patient to a point but if that point is reached then we will do what we have to do, but in this case we didn’t have to.

“I think the labour minister had a pretty good strategy I think, you know he had federal mediators there, they were listening and they could see the lay of the land and so he came down with that proposal that here’s what we think the settlement should look like, you’ve got 24 hours to tell us what you think, and within the 24 hours they came back and said yes, that will work,” Hardie added.

“We face this any time there’s any kind of disruption in the transport system,” Hardie said, alluding to the two-week-long CN rail strike in June 2022. “We had the rail strike not that long ago and again the same concerns always surface and they have to be taken seriously.”



