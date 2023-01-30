Surrey city grants being considered for approval tonight

Council will consider approving $1,178,000 in proposed city grants for 2023

Surrey city council will consider approving $1,178,000 in proposed city grants for 2023 at its regular meeting tonight, Monday Jan. 30.

A corporate report by Kam Grewal, Surrey’s general manager of finance, recommends that 44 grants be approved of 66 city staff received by the Sept. 30, 2022 application deadline, in one-time grants as well as on-going categories involving leases and property taxes, business and tourism, crime prevention and community.

“The on-going annual leases component of the City Grants Program refers to City-owned land

and/or space that is being used by not-for-profit organizations and for which the lease payments

are forgiven annually,” Grewal notes in his report. “The non-profit organizations are required to apply annually for such grants

in-lieu of rent.”



