Surrey city staff to assess all agricultural land, with a view to protect it

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum has asked city staff to assess all of the city’s agricultural “food-producing land” with a view toward protecting it “with the purpose of addressing future food security requirements.”

His motion was passed by council Monday night.

McCallum added that because protecting “high-yield” agricultural land is fundamental to ensuring food security in Surrey, he also moved that 220 acres of “exceptionally fertile” farmland located at 192 Street and 36 Avenue be designated as agricultural as part of the Official Community Plan review to take place next year.

“In addition I propose that the city work with the federal and provincial governments to move towards bringing these lands into the Agricultural Land Reserve,” he said. This was also passed.

Coun. Linda Annis noted the 220 acres in South Surrey is “hugely valuable” in that it produces the “very first” root crop vegetables in all of western Canada and supplies vegetable to much of western Canada.

“So this is fantastic news, so thank you for bringing this motion forward,” she told McCallum. “I do know that the land is up for sale, it’s surplus lands from the federal government, so I’m hoping as part of the work that the city will do with the federal government and provincial government is not only to bring it into the ALR but also to either secure the purchase of it or to get the federal government to retain ownership of it just to ensure it remains in the ALR into perpetuity.”

Coun. Brenda Locke said she would rather have seen this come to council in the form of a corporate report “outlined in an appropriate way that describes the process and I think we’re just a little bit ahead of ourselves on this motion although I will obviously support it.”

If Surrey is thinking it will purchase the land, she said, “we’re almost fourth in line. First Nations comes first, and then the province, and then the city.”

Coun. Steven Pettigrew said he’s “very excited” to see council get behind McCallum’s motion and have staff evaluate the city’s agricultural land “and see if we can preserve that.”

Coun. Laurie Guerra said “this is the right thing to do, at the right time to do it. What we can do as a city is work on the zoning, that is what we have the power to do.”

McCallum noted the city cannot put the 220 acres into the ALR because that has to be done by the landowner, in this case the federal government.

“And that’s why the wording in this motion is to work with the federal government and the provincial government to at least let them know our intent, that we feel our citizens want to see this land used for.”



