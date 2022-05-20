Surrey Connect announces 4th council candidate

Surrey Connect has announced its fourth council candidate for the 2022 civic election. Pardeep Kaur Kooner joins Jack Hundial, Sebastian Sajda and Ramona Kaptyn for council candidates and mayoral candidate Brenda Locke (Photo: surreyconnect.org)

Pardeep Kaur Kooner joins Jack Hundial, Sebastian Sajda and Ramona Kaptyn for council candidates and mayoral candidate Brenda Locke, the slate announced Friday (May 20).

Kooner, an accountant, has run a boutique accounting firm in Surrey.

“Pardeep’s goal for the City of Surrey is to ensure that the residents of Surrey have a fiscal budget and plan that focuses on growth for the city and what is best for the residents of Surrey,” reads a post about Kooner on Surrey Connect’s website.

“With over 20 years of experience in accounting Pardeep’s background will provide the Surrey Connect team with a better understanding of the fiscal future.”

Locke announced her bid for mayor last July, saying she has “no illusions, this is going to be a very challenging fight, and I’m up for it.”

READ ALSO: If elected mayor, Brenda Locke says she will bring Surrey policing transition to ‘screeching halt’, July 21, 2021

