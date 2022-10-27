Surrey RCMP on patrol. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Surrey RCMP on patrol. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Surrey cops arrest Calgary teen after finding 2 stolen vehicles loaded with cans of gas

A Whalley resident’s call to police resulted in arrest of a 17-year-old

A Surrey resident’s call to the police to report a suspicious vehicle resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old and the seizure of two stolen vehicles.

Both vehicles had full jerry cans of gas inside them, Surrey RCMP say.

Police were called Tuesday morning (Oct. 19) after a resident first spotted a suspicious vehicle in the 9800-block of 134 Street in Whalley.

An hour later police found the vehicle, which had stolen plates, and then arrested a 17-year-old, from Calgary, and seized two stolen vehicles.

The teen, whose name is not released by police, has been charged with possession of stolen property and remains in custody. The arrested person has outstanding warrants in Alberta for possession for the purpose of trafficking, police say.

Surrey RCMP Const. Sarbjit K. Sangha says the incident is a good reminder for people to report suspicious activity to the police.

“This report lead to the seizure of two stolen vehicles, an arrest, and may have prevented another crime from occurring,” Sarbjit says in a news release.

“Often stolen vehicles are utilized to commit serious criminal offences and then later set on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence of the crime.”


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

surrey rcmp

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sick B.C. woman returning after 6 years in Syria faces peace bond
Next story
‘Siege mentality’: OPP warned ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters weren’t leaving Ottawa

Just Posted

Red dots show power outages in Surrey on Thursday morning, Oct. 27. (Map: bchydro.com/power-outages/app/outage-map.html)
Storm cuts power in parts of Surrey, closes Highway 1 westbound in Burnaby

Surrey RCMP on patrol. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey cops arrest Calgary teen after finding 2 stolen vehicles loaded with cans of gas

Mamba Fight Night 11 debuts in Surrey on Nov. 4.
Mamba Fight Night making Surrey debut on Nov. 4

Actors Stephen Aberle, David Bloom, Suzanne Ristic and Gustavo Fabres (from left to right) in Western Gold Theatre’s production of the drama "Seventeen." (Submitted photo)
Surrey veteran actor tackles 3 teen roles in the North American debut of ‘Seventeen’ drama

Pop-up banner image