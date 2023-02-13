Surrey could be eligible for $13.5M grant from feds for Chuck Bailey expansion

City staff urging council to apply for grant for Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre expansion project in Whalley

Surrey’s Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre will be expanded over the next few years. (Photo: surrey.ca)

Surrey city staff is urging council to apply for up to $13.5 million in federal grant money for the Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre expansion project in Whalley.

“Based on staff’s review of the funding considerations for the program, staff estimate that the expansion to Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre could be eligible for as much as $13,500,000 in grant funding,” Jeff Arason, Surrey’s acting general manager of planning development, wrote in a corporate report to be considered by council Monday night.

The money would come from a federal grant program managed by Infrastructure Canada.

“The $1.5 billion funding stream aims to support retrofits, repairs, or upgrades of existing publicly accessible community buildings, as well as new buildings for underserved and high-needs communities.”

The Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre expansion will feature childcare spaces, a gymnasium, fitness studio, weight room, community kitchen, art room, multi-purpose rooms “and other indoor and outdoor spaces to support enhanced programming for children, youth, and seniors,” Arason noted.



