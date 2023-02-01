File photo

File photo

Surrey council approves utility rate hikes for 2023

City staff urged council to approve rate ‘adjustments’ in preparation of Surrey’s 2023 Five-Year (2023-2027) Financial Plan

Surrey city council approved on Monday a staff recommendation to hike water, sewer, drainage and solid waste utility rates in 2023.

A corporate report by Surrey’s general manager of finance Kam Grewal and city manager Vincent Lalonde urged the city’s finance committee to approve the rate “adjustments” in preparation of Surrey’s 2023 Five-Year (2023-2027) Financial Plan. It came before the finance committee on Monday afternoon and 12 related bylaws received third-reading approval by council Monday evening.

READ ALSO: Surrey utility rate hikes on the way if council approves city staff recommendations

The finance committee, comprised of all members of council, approved the recommendations without debate.

Fleetwood resident Richard Landale noted to council the hikes alone will increase property taxes to 4.71 per cent for the average homeowner.

“So the average homeowner, 66 per cent of us, are paying 4.71 per cent,” he said. “You can limit the percentage increase.”

By limiting the increases to 2.9 per cent “across the board,” he said, homeowners would collectively save $22,779,375.

“That’s what you would give 66 per cent of the residents, by limiting the increase to 2.9 per cent,” he said.

“The public – me – and the gallery,” he chuckled – pointing back at rows of empty seats behind him, inside council chambers – “we have absolutely no idea what it’s going to cost us.”

Landale was the only speaker to address the finance committee.

At the regular council meeting Monday night, council again approved the rate increases without debate.

budgetCity of SurreyProperty taxesSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Inquiry hears details on Vancouver Const. Nicole Chan’s final day from eyes of her boyfriend
Next story
Government watchdog agency to hold in-person ‘complaint clinics’ in Lower Mainland

Just Posted

File photo
Surrey council approves utility rate hikes for 2023

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Corporate highs, cancer lows and banjo clawhammering in ‘Tomatoes’ show coming to Surrey

Fence surrounding the future Newton Community Centre site includes a rendering of the facility, on King George Boulevard at 70A Avenue. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Newton needs the new community centre, 2 Safe Surrey councillors fire back at BIA

An image from Josh Ramsay’s 2022 video for the song “Best of Me,” directed by Surrey-based Stephano Barberis. (Screenshot)
WATCH: New reel celebrates work of Canada’s most awarded music video director, Surrey’s Barberis