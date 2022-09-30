Surrey council to consider $1.2M contract for external financial auditor

Surrey city council at its final meeting Monday before the Oct. 15 civic election will consider a corporate report recommending that BDO Canada LLP be appointed the city’s external financial auditor for a five-year term, for $1,206,000.

A report to council from Kam Grewal, Surrey’s general manager of finance, notes that BDO provides financial auditing service to more than 1,100 public sector clients in Canada, with Whistler, Simon Fraser University and Metro Vancouver Regional District among them.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

City of SurreyFinances