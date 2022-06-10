Surrey council chambers at city hall. (File photo)

Surrey council to consider contract for intersection work in Newton, South Surrey

If approved, $2,558,534.58 contract will see roundabout for 140 Street and 32 Avenue and traffic signal in 7100-block of Scott Road

Surrey city council will consider awarding a $2.5 million contract to Crown Contracting Ltd. to improve two intersections, one in Newton and the other in South Surrey.

The $2,558,534.58 contract, if approved Monday night, will see a roundabout built at 140 Street and 32 Avenue, and a new traffic signal in the 7100-block of Scott Road. The spending limit will be set at $2,560,000.

Scott Neuman, Surrey’s general manager of engineering, said the work is expected to start this month and be done by October, with construction permitted from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
