Surrey council to consider more than 700 homes proposed for North Surrey

Surrey city council’s first public hearing Monday, Nov. 14, is dealing with proposals to build more than 700 dwellings in North Surrey, mostly in towers.

At 14723 – 104 Avenue, applicant RDG Guildford East Development Ltd.’s proposes to permit development of an 18-storey residential tower and a 24-storey mixed-use building containing 430 dwelling units, in Guildford. It’s also proposing to build 14683 – 104 Avenue two six-storey apartment buildings with 187 dwelling units and underground parking.

Meantime, 134 QE Holdings Inc. is seeking to build at 9470, 9482 and 9492 – 134 Street and 13428 – 95 Avenue a six-storey apartment building containing approximately 152 dwellings while Bucci Fleetwood Holdings Ltd. wants to build at 16065 and 16099 (16111) Fraser Highway two high-rise mixed-use buildings and a mid-rise residential building as part of a multi-phased development, “and the creation of a lot for park purposes.”



