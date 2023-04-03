Surrey council to vote on $10 FOI fees Monday night

During the 2022 election campaign Surrey Connect’s Brenda Locke said her slate would eliminate the Freedom of Information application fee

Surrey city council is expected to decide tonight (Monday, April 3) whether it will keep or eliminate a $10 application fee for Freedom of Information (FOI) requests.

The City of Surrey introduced the non-refundable fee in early 2022, after provincial legislation on Nov. 25, 2021 gave local governments an option to charge a fee under the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (FOIPPA).

“The application fee was intended to reinforce the spirit and intent of FOIPPA by encouraging FOI applicants to be focused and purposeful when making requests,” Rob Costanzo, Surrey’s general manager of corporate services, wrote in a report before council. “The City does not charge a fee to Indigenous Governing Entities as defined in FOIPPA, nor is a fee applied when applicants submit requests for their own personal information or in cases where the information requested is readily available on the City website.”

During the 2022 civic election campaign, Surrey Connect mayoral candidate Brenda Locke vowed to end the $10 fee if her slate was elected.

“We believe that access to information should be accessible for everyone, and that’s why we will be dropping the fee for information requests, if elected,” Locke said at the time.

“The current fee for each information request is a minimum of $10. The Surrey Connect team sees the fee as a barrier for the public. By eliminating the fee, residents will see we are serious about transparency and good government,” she said.

READ ALSO: Surrey Connect to end FOI request fees, Surrey Forward to create 4 new BIAs

After the city started imposing the fee, with journalists and media the only applicants required to pay the $10 for 100 per cent of all submitted requests, the city recorded a 17 per cent drop in FOI requests in 2022 compared to 2021. According to a corporate report, the fee was charged in 33 per cent of all FOI requests made in 2022, raking in $1,520 all told. Considering recent FOI Requests to the city, there were 548 in 2020, 559 in 2021, 465 in 2022 and of those paid for in 2022, 152 applications.

Journalists made 36 FOI requests in 2020, 30 in 2021, and 13 in 2022. Private citizens made up the lion’s share of quests: 217 in 2020, 246 in 2021 and 180 in 2022, paying for 59 of those applied for in 2022. The balance of the requests were made by associations, businesses, government agencies, insurance companies, law enforcement, law firms and real estate agents.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Access to InformationCity of Surrey