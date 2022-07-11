Artist’s conception of KGS Holdings Ltd. project before Surrey council on Monday, July 11. (Image: surrey.ca)

Surrey council to vote on 41-storey residential tower for Whalley tonight

If approved, it will feature 401 suites in the 9700-block of 137A Street

An application to build a 41-storey residential tower with 401 suites in the 9700-block of 137A Street in Whalley will be voted on by Surrey council tonight (Monday, July 11).

The vote, for third reading, will follow a public hearing. The applicant is KGS Holdings Ltd.

