Outside Surrey council chambers, inside City Hall. (File photo)

Surrey council to vote on $9.2 million in paving contracts

The projects will be voted on Monday, April 3

Surrey city council will consider awarding more than $9.2 million in paving contracts tonight (Monday, April 3) for projects mostly in North Surrey.

A corporate report coming before council recommends that BA Blacktop Ltd. be awarded $4,259,586.29 for major road network paving, with a spending limit set at $4,690,000, to repave 21.9 kilometres of road starting in April and to be completed by September.

The work, if the contract is approved, will be done on 108 Avenue from 140 Street to 144 Street, on 104 Avenue from 140 Street to 146 Street, on 64 Avenue between King George Boulevard and 144 Street, and on 152 Street between 100 Avenue and 104 Avenue.

Also, council will consider awarding a $4,979,677.50 contract to All Roads Construction Ltd., with a spending limit set at $5,480,000, to repave 3.7 kilometres of major road network, 14.9 kilometres of arterial road and 6.2 kilometres of collector road, also to start this month and be completed by September.

The work, if this contract is approved, will be done on 108 Avenue between 148 Street and 150 Street, on 88 Avenue from 168 Street into the 17000-block, on 192 Street between 94 Avenue and 96 Avenue, on 132 Street from 90 Avenue to 96 Avenue, on Guildford Drive West 15393-10728, on 80 Avenue between 168 Street and 176 Street, on 128 Street from the 5600-block to Highway 10, on 194A Street from 24 Avenue to 26 Avenue, on 24 Avenue from 194A Street to 196 Street, and on 75 Avenue between 124 Street and 128 Street.


