Surrey City Hall. (File photo)

Surrey City Hall. (File photo)

Surrey council to vote on contract for nearly $1.5M for road paving

Work is to be done at various locations throughout the city

Surrey council will vote on a city staff recommendation Monday night to award a contract of nearly $1.5 million to All Roads Construction Ltd. to repave 12.7 kilometres of roads at various locations throughout the city.

The contract is $1,482,155.06 with a spending limit of $1,631,000, with the work expected to begin in May and be finished by August.

The road paving will be done on 12 Avenue between Highway 15 to 184 Street, at Christopherson Road and 22B Avenue, on 48 Avenue from 190 Street to 192 Street and 172 Street to 176 Street, and on 71 Avenue from 136B Street to 137A Street. Paving will also be done on 137A Street between 70 Avenue and 71 Avenue, on 179 Street between 22 Avenue and 23 Avenue and on Lien Road from Scott Road to 124 Street.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

City CouncilCity of SurreyTransportation

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Noise dispute between Surrey tenant and landlord spurs human rights complaint
Next story
Fox News case judge announces trial delay, gives no reason

Just Posted

(Ethan Bespflug/ Facebook)
Murder charge laid in stabbing of Ethan Bespflug, 17 on a Surrey bus

Image surrey.ca
Surrey council to consider Bear Creek Park ‘improvements’

The Sullivan Heights Secondary Junior Dance Team performs during “Level Up: B.C. High School Dance Team Competition” April 5 at Salish Secondary School. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Next level: high schoolers descend on Salish Secondary for massive dance competition

Under proposed changes to the Electoral Districts Act tabled by the B.C. government on Monday, April 17, the riding of Delta North would end at 64th Avenue, with the area south of becoming part of Delta South before the next provincial election, scheduled for Oct. 19, 2024. (bcebc.ca screenshot)
Changes proposed to Delta’s provincial riding boundaries