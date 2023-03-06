A more than $1.6 million pothole repair contract is on Surrey council’s March 6 meeting agenda. (Black Press file photo)

A more than $1.6 million pothole repair contract is on Surrey council’s March 6 meeting agenda. (Black Press file photo)

Surrey council to vote on contract for pothole repairs Monday night

City staff recommends council award Grandview Blacktop Ltd. a $1,669,556.91 contract for annual pavement restoration for a one-year term

Surrey council will vote Monday, March 6 on a $1.6 million contract toward fixing potholes.

The city’s engineering department is recommending that council awards Grandview Blacktop Ltd. with a $1,669,556.91 contract for annual pavement restoration, for a one-year term, with the expenditure limit set at $1.8 million.

Council will have the option, if it approves the contract, to extend it for up to two more years.

Scott Neuman, Surrey’s general manager of engineering, indicated in a corporate report before council that the work would have to be completed by December.

The contract, Neuman explained, provides provides for supply and delivery of material, equipment and labour for asphalt

pothole repairs as well as “minor utility trench repairs on arterial, collector and local streets at various locations throughout the city.

“The repairs will prolong the existing road structure, as well as provide smoother and quieter travel for both vehicle and cyclist movement along these roads,” Neuman’s report reads.


