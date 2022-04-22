Surrey council to vote on designating Terry Waterhouse to E-Comm 9-1-1 board

Surrey council will vote Monday on approving Terry Waterhouse, the city’s general manager of community services, as the city’s designate for election to the E-Comm 9-1-1 board of directors.

Rob Costanzo, Surrey’s manager of corporate services, notes in a corporate report to be put before council on Monday, April 25 that E-Comm is the largest emergency communications centre in B.C., owns and operates one of North America’s largest multi-agency public safety radio, and is the “first point of contact” for 9-1-1 callers in Metro Vancouver and 25 other regional districts and communities across the province.

“E-Comm is the largest multi-jurisdictional radio network of its kind in B.C. and is responsible for approximately 1.6 million 9-1-1 calls a year, which is 99 per cent of the province’s 9-1-1 call volume,” Costanzo notes.

The City of Surrey, City of Langley, City of White Rock and Township of Langley each have a member on the board.



