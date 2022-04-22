Terry Waterhouse. (File photo)

Surrey council to vote on designating Terry Waterhouse to E-Comm 9-1-1 board

E-Comm is the largest emergency communications centre in B.C.

Surrey council will vote Monday on approving Terry Waterhouse, the city’s general manager of community services, as the city’s designate for election to the E-Comm 9-1-1 board of directors.

Rob Costanzo, Surrey’s manager of corporate services, notes in a corporate report to be put before council on Monday, April 25 that E-Comm is the largest emergency communications centre in B.C., owns and operates one of North America’s largest multi-agency public safety radio, and is the “first point of contact” for 9-1-1 callers in Metro Vancouver and 25 other regional districts and communities across the province.

“E-Comm is the largest multi-jurisdictional radio network of its kind in B.C. and is responsible for approximately 1.6 million 9-1-1 calls a year, which is 99 per cent of the province’s 9-1-1 call volume,” Costanzo notes.

The City of Surrey, City of Langley, City of White Rock and Township of Langley each have a member on the board.


