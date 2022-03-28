Artist’s conception of three-tower project before Surrey city council Monday night. (Anthem Properties/surrey.ca)

Artist’s conception of three-tower project before Surrey city council Monday night. (Anthem Properties/surrey.ca)

Surrey council to vote on two high-rise tower projects after public hearing Monday

One project features three towers at 31, 33 and 38 storeys high and the other, a 48-storey tower

Two large high-rise developments proposed for Surrey’s city centre will go to a public hearing Monday night and both will then be considered for third-reading approval by council later in the meeting.

The first on deck is a project proposed by Anthem Properties Group Ltd. to build at 10232 Whalley Boulevard three high-rise mixed use towers (31, 33 and 38 storeys), two low-rise six-storey residential buildings and a single-storey commercial building.

The second project, proposed by Berkeley Enterprises Ltd., is a 48-storey mixed use building at 10744-52 City Parkway featuring 6,690 square metres of office and commercial floor space within a four-storey podium and 593 market residential dwellings above that.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

City of Surreydevelopment

Previous story
‘Absolutely tragic’: 3 children, 2 adults dead after Brampton, Ont., house fire
Next story
25 more SPS officers to hit Surrey’s streets this week

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP and Surrey Police Services officers on patrol in the city. (File photo: Shane MacKichan)
25 more SPS officers to hit Surrey’s streets this week

Artist’s conception of three-tower project before Surrey city council Monday night. (Anthem Properties/surrey.ca)
Surrey council to vote on two high-rise tower projects after public hearing Monday

Surrey Falcons U13 A1 team with their B.C. female hockey championship banner in Kamloops on Sunday evening (March 27). (Submitted photo)
Gold, silver, bronze medals for Surrey female Falcons at BC hockey championships

North Delta Lion Gary Kingston helps free a bag of chocolate eggs from a low-hanging branch during the club’s 51st annual Easter egg hunt at Sunbury Park on Sunday, April 21, 2019. (Haley Gagnaux photo)
North Delta Lions hosting in-person Easter egg hunt