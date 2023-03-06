Red indicates work to be done and black indicates existing District Energy mains. (Map: surrey.ca)

Surrey council voting on $3.6M pipe installation along King George near Fraser Highway

Roughly 770 metres of District Energy steel pipe to be installed

Surrey city council will vote Monday night on a more than $3.6 million contract to install roughly 770 metres of District Energy steel pipe along King George Boulevard near Fraser Highway.

Surrey’s engineering department is recommending that council award Complete Utility Contractors Ltd. $3,622,993.50 to do the work, with a spending limit set at $3,985,000.

If approved, the contract work is expected to begin in July and be completed by next January, with construction permitted between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

“To provide a balance between traffic disruptions and disruptions to residents and businesses, work at major intersections will be completed during the evening and/or in the summer months when traffic volumes are generally lower,” Scott Neuman, Surrey’s general manager of engineering, told council in a corporate report.


