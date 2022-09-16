Surrey councillor running for seat in Penticton drops out ahead of October election

Jack Hundial was elected as a councillor in Surrey four years ago and recently moved to Penticton

Jack Hundial has withdrawn his name from the Penticton city council race in 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

The former Surrey councillor who decided to take a crack at Penticton has withdrawn from the race ahead of the Oct. 15 election.

Jack Hundial, a Surrey councillor who recently announced his candidacy for the same role in Penticton, took to Facebook on Friday afternoon to state his intentions of dropping out of the race.

“It is with sadness that due to a rapid decline in the health of a family member, I will not be continuing with my campaign at this time,” he wrote.

“I have always believed in family first and will not have the time to dedicate to this important campaign over the next month. However, I will continue to raise issues and support like-minded candidates who want the best for a healthy and progressive Penticton. Please make sure you get out and vote on Oct. 15 for the future you want.”

Hundial was first elected as a Surrey councillor in 2018. He recently moved to Penticton and was among the first to throw his name in the hat as a candidate in the city’s upcoming election.

A 25-year veteran of the RCMP, the Surrey councillor currently works in the South Okanagan as an investigator for FortisBC on electricity thefts.

With Hundial withdrawn, a total of 16 people are vying to claim one of the six Penticton council seats in the Oct. 15 election.

READ MORE: Incumbent Penticton mayor will have 4 challengers in October election

READ MORE: Chamber hosts Penticton all-candidates forum Sept. 20

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Breaking NewsCity CouncilElection 2022NewsOkanaganPentictonSurrey