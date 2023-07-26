Surrey Councillor Harry Bains. (Submitted photo)

Surrey Councillor Harry Bains. (Submitted photo)

Surrey councillor wants family doctors prioritized

Surrey is 320 family doctors ‘below where we need to be,’ Coun. Harry Bains says

A Surrey councillor wants city staff to prioritize business licences and tenant improvement building permit applications for family doctors in the hope of boosting their numbers in Surrey.

Coun. Harry Bains presented a notice of motion at the July 24 council meeting in which he noted that while the average ratio in B.C. is 112 family doctors per 100,000 residents, in Surrey that’s 59 family doctors for every 100,000.

“We are currently approximately 320 family doctors below where we need to be for a city of our size and we need to expedite our processing of applications so that doctors can be in treating our residents as quickly as possible,” Bains said.

His notice of motion calls for city staff to develop a plan to streamline and prioritize tenant improvement applications and business licenses for doctors who are registered with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia and are opening or expanding a clinic in the city.

Surrey council’s next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 11, after the summer break.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
City of SurreyHealthcareSurrey

