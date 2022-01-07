Surrey couple, Arthur and Margaret Lyon, got quite the surprise when celebrating their wedding anniversary last year, realizing they had won $1 million. (Submitted photo: BCLC)

Lotto 6/49

Surrey couple gets $1M wedding anniversary present

Arthur and Margaret Lyon hope to go on around-the-world-cruise

A Surrey couple got quite the surprise when celebrating their wedding anniversary.

Arthur and Margaret Lyon found out they won the $1-million Lotto 6/49 Guaranteed Prize from the Nov. 20, 2021 draw while celebrating their special day with their daughter.

They had purchased the ticket at the Nesters Market in Fraser Heights.

“We were all dancing in the kitchen,” said Arthur. “We found out that we had won on our anniversary. We could not believe that it had actually happened.”

Margaret described realizing their ticket was a winner as “surreal.”

The Lyons said with their win, they would like to cross an around-the-world cruise off their wish list. The couple has previously cruised in Italy and Russia and can’t wait to go on a much longer adventure.


