Surrey couple plans to pay off mortgage after winning $500,000

Pair bought winning ticket at 7-Eleven on 64th Avenue and 144th Street

Harbhajan and Swarn Purba won the $500,000 Extra prize from the Feb. 8 Lotto 6/49 draw. (Photo submitted)

A Surrey couple has some loot in their suit after winning the $500,000 Extra prize from the Feb. 8 Lotto 6/49 draw.

“I was at Superstore when I found out I won,” said Harbhajan Purba, adding he was most excited to tell his wife, Swarn, and “told her gently” about their big win.

The Purbas bought the winning ticket at the 7-Eleven on 64th Avenue and 144th Street in Surrey. The couple plans to pay off its mortgage and help the community.

“We are very excited about our win,” said Harbhajan.


