Surrey criminal code offences up 7% in 1st quarter 2022 over same time last year

The total number of criminal code offences in Surrey has increased by seven per cent in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same time period last year.

The Surrey RCMP’s latest crime stats indicate there were 9,593 offences recorded in the first quarter of this year compared to 9,000 in the first quarter of 2021.

Violent crime dropped by five per cent, to 1,618 offences from 1,712 but property crimes increased by six per cent, to 5,436 recorded offences from 5,106.

READ ALSO: Surrey violent crime down 10% in first half of 2021 compared to same period last year

Percentage-wise, the highest increase was in attempted murder at 150 per cent, to five cases from two while illegal drug production cases marked the biggest drop, by 67 per cent, to one case from three.

All told, the Surrey RCMP received 40,445 calls for service in the first quarter of 2022. Included in those, 1,769 files involved mental health-related calls, 673 were for missing persons and 1,066 calls were city bylaw-related.

Police responded to 26 confirmed shots-fired reports in the first quarter of this year and of those, the Surrey RCMP considers 14 to have been gang-related, four involved other “interpersonal disputes” and in seven, the motives are yet to be determined.

From January to March, Surrey Mounties seized 179 firearms.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

crime rateSurreysurrey rcmp