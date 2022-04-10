Surrey, Delta organizations get $5K each to tackle discrimination, enhance diversity

Surrey-Green Timbers MLA Rachna Singh during a media roundtable on transportation and infrastructure at the Civic Hotel in Surrey on March 17, 2022. Singh is also the province’s first parliamentary secretary for anti-racism initiatives. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey and Delta organizations are receiving $5,000-grants from the province to help “tackle discrimination and enhance the province’s diversity.”

The province announced the grants for 60 groups on Friday (April 8), totalling nearly $300,000. The funding is through B.C.’s multiculturalism grants program.

“Over the past two years, we’ve seen a staggering increase in racism and hate incidents in B.C.,” said Rachna Singh, parliamentary secretary for anti-racism initiatives and the MLA for Surrey-Green Timbers.

”These grants are one of many steps in our fight against racism, helping organizations on the ground address systemic racism. This is important work, and I am grateful to everyone stepping up to build anti-racist workplaces and communities.”

Locally, six Surrey-based organizations are receiving $5,000 each.

The Black Women Business Network is receiving funding to increase “the economic security and prosperity of Black women and girls in B.C. by addressing systemic barriers that prevent them from equitably accessing and participating in resilient technology jobs.”

DIVERSEcity Community Resources Society’s grant is going toward “Together Now,” a community-centered and culturally responsive program “led by and for 2SLGBTQ+ newcomers to reduce social isolation and provide access to 2SLGBTQ+ resources and group counselling.”

The Edo Friends of British Columbia Association will use its $5,000 for “bringing people together to celebrate cultural differences and build listening skills, tolerance and empathy through storytelling and spoken word.”

Mustang Justice, a social justice group at L.A. Matheson Secondary, is receiving funding for “Justice Over Charity.” It’s a year-long program that “seeks to empower youth and provide opportunities to organize and take part in justice initiatives.”

The Royal Academy of Bhangra is getting $5,000 for a “collaborative artistic event” with the Chinese and Punjabi communities to explore heritage and culture through drum beats and rhythms.

Sikh Heritage Society of BC’s grant is going toward Sikh Heritage Month, which is celebrated in April. The month’s events include an interactive exhibit “exploring what ‘True Home’ means from a Sikh cultural lens.”

Solid State Community Society will be using its grant for “Black Futures Every Day,” which will bring together five Solid State cohorts and 45 Black youth to “shoot, edit, produce and present a series of videos featuring members of Surrey’s diverse Black communities.’ The videos will be posted online and shown at the Black Arts Centre. Surrey students learn the ins and outs of business through workers’ co-operative

Meanwhile in Delta, Sher Vancouver LGBTQ Friends Society will be using the funding for screenings and discussions of its film “Emergence: Out of the Shadows” in high schools, colleges, universities and the community.

