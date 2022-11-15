The Harmony project is proposed for the current site of Peninsula Estates, in the 15100-block of 20 Avenue. (File photo)

Surrey endorses land consolidation agreement for Harmony project

Public hearing set for Nov. 28 for affordable and supported rental housing development

Surrey council has endorsed a revision to its partnering agreement and land exchange agreement with Peninsula Estates Housing Society for UNITI’s proposed – and long-awaited – Harmony development.

The society is proposing to build and operate a building to provide up to 91 affordable housing units and supportive rental units at 2007 to 2075 151A St. and 15077 to 15147 20 Ave. in South Surrey.

The revised partnering agreement and land-exchange agreement formally consolidates a city-owned parcel of land at 15123 20 Ave. with the society-owned parcel at 15077 20 Ave. to facilitate a new alignment of the Semiahmoo Trail heritage site.

The city had requested the alignment as a means of providing improved connectivity and public access on the perimeter of the project, which was originally rejected by a majority of Surrey council in 2021, but returned to the table by former mayor Doug McCallum in the run-up to the Oct. 15 civic election.

READ ALSO: South Surrey inclusive-housing project defeated

READ ALSO: Surrey Council moves Harmony project forward

The development application, now identified as No. 7922-0305-00, previously received first and second readings of the related rezoning bylaw by council on Oct. 3, and will go on to a public hearing on Nov. 28.

The agreements will be executed by Mayor Brenda Locke and the city clerk, provided third reading of the bylaw is approved.


City of Surreysupportive housing

