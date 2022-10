Firefighters extinguished Tuesday afternoon fire before it spread to any buildings: witness

Surrey fire crews were called to a brush fire near Highway 1 late Tuesday afternoon, after flames threatened a nearby townhouse complex and auto mall.

About a dozen firefighters battled the blaze, which was on a hillside between the highway and 152 Street, and were able to contain the fire without allowing it to spread to any structure, according to witness on the scene.

There was no word on the cause of the blaze.



