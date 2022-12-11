Surrey fire crews make quick work of Campbell Heights industrial park fire

Surrey fire crews responded to fire alarms ringing in the 3500 block of 194th Street Sunday (Dec. 11) at Campbell Heights industrial park shortly after noon and put out a small fire. (Curtis Kreklau photos) Surrey fire crews responded to fire alarms ringing in the 3500 block of 194th Street Sunday (Dec. 11) at Campbell Heights industrial park shortly after noon and put out a small fire. (Curtis Kreklau photos) Surrey fire crews responded to fire alarms ringing in the 3500 block of 194th Street Sunday (Dec. 11) at Campbell Heights industrial park shortly after noon and put out a small fire. (Curtis Kreklau photos) Surrey fire crews responded to fire alarms ringing in the 3500 block of 194th Street Sunday (Dec. 11) at Campbell Heights industrial park shortly after noon and put out a small fire. (Curtis Kreklau photos) Surrey fire crews responded to fire alarms ringing in the 3500 block of 194th Street Sunday (Dec. 11) at Campbell Heights industrial park shortly after noon and put out a small fire. (Curtis Kreklau photos)

Surrey Fire Service crews quickly put out a fire that broke out in the 3500 block of 194th Street in Surrey Sunday afternoon.

“We got the call at about 12:07 p.m. for a commercial alarm,” said Surrey Fire Service assistant chief Greg Robbie, noting the building with the alarm was located inside Campbell Heights industrial park.

When crews arrived, they could see smoke coming out of the back of one of the business, and it was upgraded to a fire call.

Five apparatus/vehicles attended to help put out the blaze, Robbie said.

When they gained access to the closed business, located in a newer building in the industrial park, they found smoke and fire inside.

Crews quickly put out the fire, which was contained to materials and equipment inside the building.

“There were no injuries and no one was inside the building at the time,” Robbie said.

“They were wrapped up by 1:50 p.m.”

Crews from South Surrey, Cloverdale and Clayton Heights worked for several hours to remove smoke from the large building and confirm no spread of the fire.

The cause is not yet known.

– With files from Curtis Kreklau

