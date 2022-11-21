A fire broke out in an automotive warehouse shop on Sunday night, Nov. 20 which Surrey Fire Service was able to contain. The cause has not been reported yet. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Surrey fire crews tackle warehouse blaze from unknown causes

The Sunday night fire came from an automotive shop

A fire from unknown causes broke out in Surrey Sunday night, which fire crews were able to contain efficiently.

The Surrey Fire Service was called to the 2400 block of 82 Avenue on Sunday (Nov. 20) at around 8 p.m. for a call about a fire in a warehouse strip plaza.

Firefighters arrived to the scene where they found thick smoke coming from one unit in the plaza, an automotive repair shop.

According to a witness from the scene, there were unconfirmed reports of a vehicle catching fire inside the building.

A second alarm was called which brought roughly 20 crew members to the scene. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the single unit in about 20 minutes, the witness said.


