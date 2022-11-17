Surrey firefighters put out a fire at a business plaza in in the 13500-block of 75 Avenue in Surrey on Wednesday (Nov. 16). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey firefighters put out a fire at a business plaza in in the 13500-block of 75 Avenue in Surrey on Wednesday (Nov. 16). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

East Newton

Surrey firefighters battle big blaze at business plaza in Surrey

It took two hours to gain control of the fire, no injuries reported

Surrey firefighters doused a blaze at a business plaza on Wednesday night (Nov. 16) in the 13500-block of 75 Avenue.

Twenty firefighters were called to the scene in East Newton. It took more than two hours for them to gain control of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Shane MacKichan, a freelance photographer, stated that it looked like the fire started in an automotive repair shop. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

fireSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kokanee Glacier can’t be saved

Just Posted

Surrey firefighters put out a fire at a business plaza in in the 13500-block of 75 Avenue in Surrey on Wednesday (Nov. 16). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Surrey firefighters battle big blaze at business plaza in Surrey

Surrey mayor-elect Brenda Locke and Surrey Police Service Chief Constable Norm Lipinski. (File photos)
OUR VIEW: So much for local control of Surrey policing

One person died after two vehicles collided in thick fog Wednesday evening in South Surrey (Shane MacKichan photo)
One dead following South Surrey crash Wednesday evening

Statue of Lady Justice at Vancouver law courts. (File photo)
Convicted Surrey drug dealer whose sister was murdered loses court appeal for leniency