Surrey firefighters battle big blaze at business plaza in Surrey

It took two hours to gain control of the fire, no injuries reported

Surrey firefighters put out a fire at a business plaza in in the 13500-block of 75 Avenue in Surrey on Wednesday (Nov. 16). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey firefighters doused a blaze at a business plaza on Wednesday night (Nov. 16) in the 13500-block of 75 Avenue.

Twenty firefighters were called to the scene in East Newton. It took more than two hours for them to gain control of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Shane MacKichan, a freelance photographer, stated that it looked like the fire started in an automotive repair shop. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

