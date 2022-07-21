Surrey firefighters fight salvage yard fire in North Surrey on Thursday morning. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey firefighters fight salvage yard fire in North Surrey on Thursday morning. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey firefighters douse salvage yard fire in North Surrey

‘It was basically extinguished fairly quick,’ Battalion Chief Carl Ens said

Sixteen Surrey firefighters knocked down a container fire at a salvage yard near Scott Road and Old Yale Road on Thursday morning.

Surrey Fire Chief Larry Thomas said a couple containers were on fire beside a white canopy storage area.

“The storage containers are burning heavily but there’s no report of injuries or anything at this point,” he said.

Battalion Chief Carl Ens said it’s not yet known what started the fire.

“It was basically extinguished fairly quick.”

It happened at about 10:30.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

fireSurrey

Previous story
New York reports 1st US polio case in nearly a decade
Next story
2 fatal ATV collisions within 10 days in northern B.C., police confirm

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum, centre, cuts the ribbon with children from KidsPlay during the City of Surrey's official opening of the new artificial turf field and rubberized walking track at Newton Athletic Park on Thursday, July 21, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey opens new ‘FIFA regulation’ turf field at Newton Athletic Park

A view of Surrey’s city hall. (File photo)
Surrey civic election 2022 gearing up to be ‘mother of all elections’

Surrey firefighters fight salvage yard fire in North Surrey on Thursday morning. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Surrey firefighters douse salvage yard fire in North Surrey

More than 200 paddlers participated in the 2017 Champion of the Crescent. This year’s event is set for Saturday. (Contributed photo)
Champion of the Crescent event set for Saturday at Crescent Beach

Pop-up banner image ×