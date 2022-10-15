Surrey First Education sweeps Surrey school trustee race again

Six incumbent trustees re-elected, plus White Rock’s Laurae McNally, who was unopposed

Surrey voters appear pleased with the work its school trustees have been doing over the last four years, voting back into office six incumbents – all members of the Surrey First Education slate.

A seventh school trustee representing White Rock, Laurae McNally, will also be back, having run unopposed.

Terry Allen, Laurie Larsen and Garry Thind were the top three vote-getters, followed by Bob Holmes, Shawn Wilson and Gary Tymoschuk.

As was the case in the 2018 election, Allen led the way in total numbers, with 42,382 votes (8.79 per cent) with 89 per cent of polls reporting. Larsen was second with 41,632 votes (8.63 per cent) and Thind third with 40,358 (8.37 per cent). Wilson garnered 38,661 votes, Holmes 37,079 and Tymoschuk rounded out the victors with 33,050 votes.

The highest vote-getter among non-Surrey First Education members was Balbir Gurm, of Team Surrey Schools, who got slightly more than 30,000 votes, with 30,099.

Election 2022