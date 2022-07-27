Surrey First Education team seeking re-election

Laurie Larsen, Terry Allen, Bob Holmes, Garry Thind, Gary Tymoschuk, Shawn Wilson make up 6 of the 7 seats

The Surrey First Education team announced all of its trustees will be seeking re-election on Oct. 15. Pictured from left: Shawn Wilson, Gary Tymoschuk, Laurie Larsen, Garry Thind, Terry Allen and Bob Holmes. (Submitted photo: Surrey First Education Society)

The Surrey First Education team is all seeking re-election in the upcoming civic election.

In a release Wednesday (July 27) from the Surrey First Education Society, it announced Laurie Larsen, Terry Allen, Bob Holmes, Garry Thind, Gary Tymoschuk and Shawn Wilson would all be seeing re-election come Oct. 15.

Larsen is the Surrey Board of Education chair, while Allen is the vice-chair.

“We have a strong team with demonstrated leadership skills for public education,” said Tymoschuk, president of Surrey First Education Society.

Of the Surrey First Education team, Wilson has been on the board longest consecutively since 1999. Allen was elected in 2002 and Larsen was first elected in 2008.

Holmes, Thind and Tymoschuk were all elected in 2014, with Tymoschuk previously elected to the board from 1996 to 1999.

The Surrey First Education team makes up six of the seven seats of the education board. The seventh seat is the White Rock representative.

That seat is held by Laurae McNally, who has been part of the board on and off since 1980. Prior to the 2018 election, McNally told the Now-Leader she would run “one final term.”

