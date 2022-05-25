Surrey highway closed several hours following serious collision

Crash occurred in the 8800-block of 176 Street

A serious collision Tuesday afternoon (May 24) in the 8800-block of 176 Street closed the highway for several hours. (Shane MacKichan photo)

One person was reportedly taken to hospital in grave condition following a serious collision in Cloverdale Tuesday (May 24) afternoon.

According to a news release, police responded to the 8800-block of 176 Street (Highway 15) just before 4:30 p.m.

Few details were provided, however, unconfirmed reports are that the two-vehicle incident involved a northbound work van and a southbound car. The van struck the centre median and then collided head-on with the car, before coming to rest in a ditch.

One person was reportedly transported to hospital in grave condition.

The Mounties’ Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) along with the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collison Investigation Team (CCIT) are investigating.

The highway was closed between 88 and 96 Avenues for several hours. A news release announcing that the road had been reopened was issued just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage from the area at the time of the collision is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

