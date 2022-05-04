Surrey Homelessness & Housing Society launching 2022 grant program

The Surrey Homelessness & Housing Society is set to launch its 2022 grant program.

However, a release from the city Wednesday (May 4) notes more information regarding the application process, key funding priorities and eligibility criteria will be available on the society’s website “in the coming days.”

The call for proposals that aim to “support initiatives that will reduce and prevent homelessness in Surrey,” and projects eligible for funding will “focus on contributing to capital projects that create or maintain housing stock, programs that increase the access to housing, and initiatives that build capacity in the homelessness and housing sector in Surrey.”

Coun. Laurie Guerra, the society’s president, said these grants are another step in the right direction “as we work towards ensuring every Surrey resident has a place to call home.”

In 2021, the society granted $290,000 to nine projects, which broken down was $157,000 for capital initiatives, $103,000 for innovative projects and $30,000 for capacity building initiatives.

For more information, visit surreyhomeless.ca.



