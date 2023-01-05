Surrey lotto winner feels ‘excited and amazing’ after winning $250K

Palwinder Sidhu plans to purchase a home and start a business with the prize money

Surrey resident Palwinder Sidhu was one of many impacted by last month’s snowstorm. He was stuck at work, but for him, it had a “silver lining.” He discovered he had won the Dec. 19 Daily Grand prize worth $250,000.

“I didn’t believe it,” he told the BCLC of the moment he discovered his win. “I thought it was $250 or $25,000 and then realized it was a lot more than that!”

He shared the news with his wife, who did not initially believe him. She was so excited after realizing Sidhu had won.

Sidhu purchased the winning ticket on PlayNow.com.

Sidhu plans to purchase a home and start a business with the prize money.

In 2022, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $9.5 million in winnings from Daily Grand. Daily Grand is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Mondays and Thursdays.



