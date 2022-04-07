Surrey man charged after shots fired in Tsawwassen

Tyson Cole, 35, has been charged with four weapons-related offences and one breach of probation

A Surrey man is facing weapons-related charges stemming from an incident in Tsawwassen First Nation last week.

At about 9:50 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, Delta police responded to a reports of shots fired at a residence in the 1300-block of Tsawwassen Drive. According to a DPD press release, officers arriving on scene could hear shots being fired within the home.

A man exited the residence carrying a carbine rifle and was challenged by the responding officers. The man dropped the loaded firearm, which was later found to have jammed, but refused further commands by police to allow for a safe arrest.

Officers deployed a conductive energy weapon to gain control of the suspect and he was taken into custody.

The residence was cleared shortly thereafter with the assistance of the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team. No further occupants were located, and no one was injured.

“This was a highly volatile and dangerous situation involving an unpredictable subject with a high-caliber weapon. If not for the patrol officer’s calm demeanor, bravery and trusting their extensive training, this incident could have resulted in a very different outcome,” DPD Deputy Chief Harj Sidhu said in a press release.

“Our department places the utmost importance on ensuring our frontline officers have the necessary equipment and training to respond to these high-risk situations and bring them to safe resolutions.”

Tyson Cole, 35, of Surrey has been charged with four weapons-related offences — including recklessly discharging a firearm and three counts of possession — and one breach of probation. He remains in custody.

Police say Cole seemed to be under the influence of drugs at the time and it appears to have been an isolated incident.

