Three views of Amardip Singh Rai, including his neck tattoos, in photos sent by Surrey RCMP.

Three views of Amardip Singh Rai, including his neck tattoos, in photos sent by Surrey RCMP.

crime

Surrey man on Canada’s most wanted list arrested, police say

Amardip Rai was nabbed at a home in Cloverdale

A Surrey man listed on Canada’s top 25 most wanted has been arrested, police say.

Amardip Singh Rai, 42, was wanted on 17 charges, stemming from an investigation that started in August of 2019, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn (Jan. 20, 2022).

Rai was initially nabbed on April 28, 2021 by the Surrey RCMP Strike Force Target Team for an outstanding warrant related to the August 2019 investigation. Munn said he was released by the courts on May 7, 2021.

Munn said Rai “failed to appear for a subsequent court date and therefore a warrant was issued for his arrest.”

Police say investigations led them to a residence in the 17400-block of 64 Avenue. After obtaining a warrant, Surrey RCMP with the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team executed the warrant and found Rai inside the home.

Rai remains in custody awaiting his next court appearance.

READ MORE: Man who failed to show up for court wanted on 17 charges: Surrey RCMP

-With files from Lauren Collins


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

surrey rcmp

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
White Rock council role calls for courage and vision, says Cheung
Next story
Teen who died in Langley crash remembered as ‘positive and joyful presence’

Just Posted

A large police presence can be seen at a property on Harvie Road in Cloverdale Jan. 10, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Police investigating at rural property in Cloverdale

Surrey RCMP say three people were found dead inside this Fraser Heights home on Monday (Jan. 9). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
UPDATE: Investigators hint at possible murder suicide after 3 people found dead in Surrey home

Three views of Amardip Singh Rai, including his neck tattoos, in photos sent by Surrey RCMP.
Surrey man on Canada’s most wanted list arrested, police say

Surrey teen Taren Lal, who died in a single-vehicle crash in Langley on Jan. 7, was remembered as a “loving son, dedicated brother, friend, and role model” in an online obituary. (GoFundMe)
Teen who died in Langley crash remembered as ‘positive and joyful presence’