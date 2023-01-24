Surrey man sentenced for assaulting passengers on Abbotsford bus in 2022

Screenshots from video posted on social media show David Allen Lucas, who has been sentenced for an incident on a transit bus in Abbotsford in April 2022.

A Surrey man has been sentenced to one day in jail, one year of probation and a five-year weapons ban for assaulting passengers on a BC Transit bus in Abbotsford in April 2022.

David Allen Lucas, 46, was sentenced Jan. 20 in Abbotsford provincial court after previously pleading guilty to charges of assault and assault with a weapon.

Three other charges – two more counts of assault and one count of breaching a release order – were stayed.

The incident took place April 24, 2022 when Lucas was a passenger on a bus heading west on Highway 1 at Whatcom Road.

Police reported at the time that they responded to reports of an “intoxicated, assaultive” passenger. While police were en route, passengers on the bus restrained Lucas until officers arrived.

Lucas resisted arrest, and additional officers were called in, police said at the time.

A 10-minute video released on social media showed Lucas spewing non-stop profanities and names at a woman filming him. As other passengers spoke up, Lucas continued his curse-laden rant, telling them to “shut up” and mind their own business.

Near the end of the video, Lucas said, “What’s that? You looking?” to another passenger and got up from his seat.

He was then filmed hitting a man, and fellow passengers jumped in to restrain him.

The video was then a blur of images, but a man could be heard yelling, “Some one get on his other leg! Get his leg! … Everybody at once. If you don’t do this, this, he’s going to beat the **** out of someone!”

The Abbotsford News has not posted the video, due to its extreme profanity and to protect the identity of the passengers.

At the time of Lucas’s arrest, police said he had assaulted four passengers, all of whom received minor injuries.

According to the provincial court database, Lucas has numerous other convictions for offences that include numerous counts of theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing from a peace officer, dangerous driving, resisting a peace officer, possession of stolen property, and driving while prohibited.



