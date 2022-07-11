Surrey man sentenced for reckless drive from Abbotsford to Langley

James Christopher Gordon of Surrey was in a stolen Chevy Equinox when he used the inside edge of a roundabout on McCallum Road in Abbotsford to speed past traffic while fleeing from police on Feb. 9 to Langley. (Screenshot from Air One footage)

A Surrey man who fled from officers in Abbotsford and was caught on video driving dangerously into Langley has been sentenced to an additional 90 days in jail and a two-year driving ban.

James Christopher Gordon, 39, was sentenced Friday (July 8) in Abbotsford provincial court after previously pleading guilty to four charges – dangerous driving, fleeing from police, driving while disqualified and breaching his probation.

A fifth charge – possession of stolen property over $5,000 – was stayed.

Gordon’s jail term will be followed by one year of probation. He has been in custody since February of this year.

Police previously reported that on Feb. 9, the Air One police helicopter alerted the Abbotsford Police Department that they were following a vehicle with mismatched licence plates into Abbotsford.

Officers found the blue Chevrolet Equinox – later confirmed to be stolen – and tried to stop it, but the driver sped off.

Air One continued to follow the car as it drove dangerously through Abbotsford.

Meanwhile, an incoming Swoop Airlines flight was redirected with the help of the air traffic control tower to allow Air One to continue following the vehicle in areas that were within the flight path of Abbotsford International Airport.

As Gordon travelled from Abbotsford into Langley, he drove into oncoming traffic to pass vehicles, drove on the shoulder of the road, blew through red lights and stop signs, and drove at high speeds.

An hour later, he collided with a police vehicle in the area of 82 Avenue and 200 Street in Langley. Neither the officer nor the suspect was injured.

Gordon kept driving, abandoned the vehicle and ran away. He was soon taken into custody with the help of the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service and the Langley RCMP.



