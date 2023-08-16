Surrey man wins $500,000, says kids’ future comes first

Kenneth Ramos bought winning ticket at Esso on 96 Avenue and 168 Street

Surrey’s Kenneth Ramos won $500,000 after he matched 4/4 Extra numbers from the Aug. 8 Lotto Max draw. (Photo submitted)

He stopped for gas and came away with $500,000.

“I checked my ticket at the Esso,” said Surrey’s Kenneth Ramos, who discovered he matched 4/4 Extra numbers from the Aug. 8 Lotto Max draw.

“I was speechless and walked away and came back to double-check a few minutes later.”

The first call he made was to his wife to share the news.

“She was speechless,” he said.

Ramos said he plans to save for his children’s education, build an apartment in the Philippines and buy a home in British Columbia.

“The most important thing is my kids and their future.”

Ramos bought the winning ticket at the Esso station on 96 Avenue and 168 Street in Surrey.



newsroom@surreynowleader.com

