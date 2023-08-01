Surrey mayor awaits ‘words of wisdom’ on RCMP replacement

‘People said we have Ottawa police, well now we have Victoria police and we have to figure out what that looks like,’ Brenda Locke says

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke says she’s waiting for the provincial government’s “words of wisdom” on how the Surrey Police Service will replace the RCMP.

“I’d say that the ball’s in their court. I mean, they’ve decided they’re going to have Victoria dictate what policing looks like in the city of Surrey so it’s up for them to tell us what that’s going to look like and I’ve asked them for their plan, they haven’t given it to me, so I’m waiting,” Locke told the Now-Leader on Tuesday. “I’ve asked them what they found was deficient in our plan, they couldn’t tell me so that’s where we’re at.”

The provincial government has appointed a Strategic Implementation Advisor, Jessica McDonald, to help facilitate the transition process.

“In this role, she will aid parties in meeting timelines, facilitate dispute resolution, and ensure effective communication and completion of the transition to the Surrey Police Service,” a government bulletin reads.

Locke said Tuesday she has met with McDonald and will meet with her again.

“I don’t know their plans so I’m waiting to hear their words of wisdom.”

Despite city council voting 6-3 to retain the RCMP as Surrey’s police of jurisdiction, Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth ordered the City of Surrey to proceed with the SPS.

“This decision is the final decision,” Farnworth said on July 19. “I fully expect the elected government in Surrey will follow the law. I know that this is an extraordinary use of my powers under the Police Act, and I did not make this decision lightly.”

Asked if the city is contemplating a court challenge, Locke replied, “No, the council hasn’t made a decision one way or another on that yet.”

“People said we have Ottawa police, well now we have Victoria police and we have to figure out what that looks like,” Locke added. “It’s up to them, it’s on the ministry, because the board is all provincial appointees, they obviously don’t respond to the City of Surrey, that’s a challenge we have to overcome. That’s a concern to me. If the minister wants to take on policing in the city of Surrey, I guess that’s what he wants to do, so far that’s not what it looks like.

“The good news is, the RCMP is now and for the foreseeable future the police of jurisdiction thankfully, so we’ll see how this unfolds,” Locke said.



