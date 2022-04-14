Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum. (File photo)

Surrey Mayor public mischief case adjourned to April 21

Doug McCallum has not yet entered a plea to the charge

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum’s trial date was expected to be set Thursday on his charge of public mischief but the matter was adjourned to April 21.

McCallum’s case went before a Judicial Case Manager on April 14 in Surrey provincial court. No plea has been entered yet.

He is charged with one count of public mischief contrary to Section 140(2) of the Criminal Code, stemming from an encounter last September between himself and a group that was gathering petition signatures outside the South Point Save-On-Foods store in South Surrey for a referendum on the policing transition. The mayor claimed a car ran over his foot.

The Crown is proceeding summarily.

Criminal cases are prosecuted either by indictment, summarily or a hybrid of the two. Summary offences are the least serious of the three.

A person charged with an indictable offence is required to appear in court whereas someone accused of a summary offence is not, unless a judge says otherwise. A summary offence in B.C. is considered to be in the realm of petty crime and under the Criminal Code of Canada is the least serious type of offence.

After a 13-year break from the mayor’s chair, which he occupied from 1996 to 2005, McCallum was sworn in by a judge on Nov. 5, 2018 for his fourth term as Surrey’s mayor.

Surrey’s next civic election is on Oct. 15, in which McCallum is expected to run for a second consecutive term in office.


