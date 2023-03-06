Surrey mayor says B.C. grant will lower 17.5% tax increase to 12.5%

A public hearing is underway at city hall this afternoon

Surrey general manager of finance Kam Grewal presents city’s proposed budget to the finance committee on Monday. (Screen shot)

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke said at Monday afternoon’s finance committee meeting at city hall that with help from a $89.9 million provincial government grant a potential 9.5 per cent property tax increase related to the city’s policing transition will lower that to 4.5 per cent.

That would then lower a 17.5 per cent tax increase for 2023, also factoring in a three per cent utility rates hike, from a 20.5 per cent increase to 15.5 per cent.

The committee will hear from residents at the public hearing today.

More to come…



