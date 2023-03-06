Surrey general manager of finance Kam Grewal presents city’s proposed budget to the finance committee on Monday. (Screen shot)

Surrey mayor says B.C. grant will lower 17.5% tax increase to 12.5%

A public hearing is underway at city hall this afternoon

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke said at Monday afternoon’s finance committee meeting at city hall that with help from a $89.9 million provincial government grant a potential 9.5 per cent property tax increase related to the city’s policing transition will lower that to 4.5 per cent.

That would then lower a 17.5 per cent tax increase for 2023, also factoring in a three per cent utility rates hike, from a 20.5 per cent increase to 15.5 per cent.

READ ALSO: Locke lauds $89.9M grant from provincial government

The committee will hear from residents at the public hearing today.

More to come…


City of SurreyProperty taxes

