Surrey mayor says B.C. grant will lower 17.5% tax increase to 12.5%

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke said at Monday afternoon’s finance committee meeting at city hall that with help from a $89.9 million provincial government grant a potential 9.5 per cent property tax increase related to the city’s policing transition will lower that to 4.5 per cent.
That would then lower a 17.5 per cent tax increase for 2023, also factoring in a three per cent utility rates hike, from a 20.5 per cent increase to 15.5 per cent.
The committee will hear from residents at the public hearing today.
More to come…
