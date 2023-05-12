Surrey Minor says hockey coach was let go for reasons not related to February game

Executive says it lobbied ‘extensively’ on behalf of Brian MacGillivray when BC Hockey suspended him

The executive of Surrey Minor Hockey Association has outlined reasons for not hiring Brian MacGillivray to coach again next season, underlining that they’re not related to an alleged incident of racial insults directed at his U11 A1 rep team during a game in February.

Parents of the team pushed to have MacGillivray return as coach next season, but he wasn’t hired back by the association not long after a 30-day suspension he received for breaking a “Refusing to Start Play” rule mandated by Hockey Canada.

“It has been suggested that certain events which occurred in February 2023 are the cause of (or related to) his not being asked to coach for Surrey Minor next year. It is not true. The matters are not related,” the association executive explains in a memo to members posted online Thursday (May 11).

“Surrey Minor would not remove a coach (or not allow a coach to return) because they stood up for his or her players in the context of unacceptable comments or behaviours.”

During a tournament game in Coquitlam, MacGillivray pulled his players from the ice after he believed the team was subjected to verbal abuse and racial taunts by another in the region.

After he wasn’t hired back by Surrey Minor, and the allegations of racial insults made headlines earlier this month, local politicians called for a response from the hockey association.

The association executive says it lobbied “extensively” on behalf of MacGillivray when BC Hockey was dealing with a violation of Hockey Canada Rule 10.8.

“We believe that the submissions by Surrey Minor helped to limit Mr. MacGillivray’s suspension to only 30 days, whereas under Rule 10.8 suspensions may be indefinite,” the memo notes.

The association says many factors are considered when hiring a coach, and that MacGillivray was made aware of concerns about equal ice time for players, fair play and respect for rules set out by hockey’s governing bodies.

“Decisions like these are based on the association’s view of the best interests of all the players, the association’s goals and expectations, and our experience with any potential coach,” the memo reads.

“As it relates to Mr. MacGillivray, we considered all relevant information, weighed our options, and came to a decision which we believe is best for Surrey Minor and its players. Decisions like these are not taken lightly.

“We wish Mr. MacGillivray all the best in the future, both generally and specifically as it relates to his involvement with minor hockey.”

MacGillivray, a longtime coach who runs summer hockey camps for kids, was hired to coach the rep team in June 2022. The announcement remains posted on the hockey association’s website (surreyminorhockey.com).



