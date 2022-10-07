Surrey Mounties arrest man, trying to ID 2 others related to swarming of police car

Man, 22, was arrested Oct. 4 for ‘intimidation of the justice system participant and obstruction of a peace officer’

Surrey RCMP trying to ID two suspects related to Sept. 11 swarming of police car in Strawberry Hills parking lot. (Photos: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey Mounties have arrested one man and are trying to identify two others related to the Sept. 11 swarming of an RCMP officer and unmarked car in a Strawberry Hill parking lot near Party City and the movie theatre in west Newton.

The Mountie was surrounded by a group of men after he served one of them with a ticket in response to a complaint from on-site security that a vehicle with an “extremely loud and disruptive exhaust system had been unnecessarily driving around the parking lot and causing a disturbance for the preceding three hours.”

One person was served a ticket, as well as a notice and order for a vehicle inspection, Cpl. Vanessa Munn said.

READ ALSO: Surrey Mountie activates lights, siren as car is swarmed

Const. Sarbjit Sangha said a 22-year-old man was arrested on Oct. 4 for “intimidation of the justice system participant and obstruction of a peace officer.”

“He was released on an Undertaking with a future court date and conditions, which includes not going to the Strawberry Hill Complex.”

Meanwhile, police are looking for two other men described as South Asian, in their mid to late 20’s.

Sangha said the first suspect had a full beard and at the time, was wearing a blue turban and a light colored shirt with stripes while the second had short black hair, short groomed black beard and was wearing a black T-shirt with a large white “Puma” symbol.

Staff Sergeant Jag Saran, Surrey RCMP’s South Community Response Unit Commander, said police “encourage” the two men to come forward. “Our teams will continue with ongoing enforcement in this area, in response to numerous community concerns including fights, large gatherings and vehicle stunting,” Saran said.

Police ask anyone with information about these two suspects to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

