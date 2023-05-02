(Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey Mounties ask for help locating missing child

Osman Abdulwahid, 10, was last seen at 5 a.m. in the area of the 9600-block of 148 Street

The Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a ten-year-old boy.

Osman Abdulwahid was last seen at 5 a.m. in the area of the 9600-block of 148 Street on Tuesday (May 2). Police say the family is concerned about his well-being.

“Osman’s communication skills are limited and he may only be able to provide short answers,” stated Cpl. Vanessa Munn in a news release Tuesday.

He is described as African/Middle Eastern, five feet in height and 121 pounds with dark brown hair. Surrey RCMP say he was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, black shirt, orange shorts with a black stripe on the side, and white basketball shoes.

Police ask anyone with information about Osman to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.


